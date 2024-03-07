I Tried To Kill Myself Three Times – Popular Comedian Shares Battle With Depression

Nigerian comedian Oghenekowhoyan Onaibe Desmond, popularly known as Destalker, has opened up on his battle with depression.

The comedian disclosed that he tried to take his life three times.

He stated that after graduating from the tertiary institution he could not get a job and had to become a commercial motorcyclist.

Destalker explained that his inability to secure a job, coupled with demands from his family members, drove him into depression.

He shared his story in the latest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast.

However, the comedian said that he later realised that when a person is trying to take their life, it means that the miracle is close.

According to him, “I graduated with a degree in Public Administration but couldn’t get a job. So I started doing okada [commercial motorcyclist]. But the truth is, I already had it on my mind that I don’t want to work for anybody. You must have a blueprint of what you want to become even though the country has its own blueprint waiting for you.

“I was struggling. It wasn’t easy. There were a lot of distractions and it got to a point where I was suicidal. I attempted suicide three times. I think nobody has heard this part of me. That was when I realised that even I can’t take my life. I now believed that when you’re suicidal, your miracle is close. The devil doesn’t just want you to attain it. The closer you are to your destiny, the difficult the challenges. That was my story.”

He credited his colleague, Ajebo, for facilitating his first major breakthrough in the comedy industry.