Lagos: 80-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide

An 80-year-old man, identified as Isiyaka Ayinde, has reportedly taken his own life at the Watch Tower located in the Araromi Imota area of Lagos State.

The incident, which has shocked the local community, occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, as confirmed by a police source to Punch.

Details emerging from the investigation reveal that Ayinde was discovered by a tenant in the compound, who found the elderly man hanging in the kitchen with a rope around his neck.

The source said, “He heard his children shouting that he should come and see Baba in the kitchen. When he ran into the kitchen, he saw the lifeless body of the tenant hanging on a rope that was tied to the burglary proof of one of the windows in the kitchen.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

He added that due to age and religious convictions, the deceased’s family insisted that the body be buried immediately.

He said, “The scene has been visited by the DCB personnel of the division, and photographs were taken.

“The family of the deceased is not interested in depositing the body at the mortuary but rather prefer burying the corpse immediately as a result of the age and religious inclination of the deceased.”