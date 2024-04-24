Lagos Gov’t To Roll Out 2,000 CNG Buses In 2024

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s government of Lagos State has revealed plans to introduce 2,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses by the end of the year.

Naija News reports that the State Commissioner for Transport, Seun Osiyemi, announced this yesterday.

Osiyemi revealed this information during the annual Ministerial Press Briefing at Bagauda Kaltho Centre in Alausa, Ikeja, emphasizing that the initiative is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project.

According to him, the buses will be rolled out in two phases, with 1,000 buses in each phase.

Additionally, a private transport operator is set to introduce 231 electric vehicles in June. These initiatives aim to alleviate transportation challenges for residents and reduce carbon emissions for a healthier living environment.

Osiyemi urged residents to report any unauthorized officials from the 57 local governments and council development areas who are unlawfully arresting motorists for traffic violations.

The commissioner emphasized that only officers from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have the authority to impound vehicles and apprehend violators.

He said: “Lagosians should not allow themselves to be extorted by fake people parading themselves as officials of the Ministry of Transportation. Local governments do not have traffic officers. They cannot arrest motorists for traffic offences. LASTMA is the only agency allowed by Lagos traffic laws to arrest traffic offenders. Lagosians should report any local government official violating this law.”

The commissioner also mentioned that LASTMA’s upcoming initiatives will involve the establishment of a LASTMA Complaint Call Centre (both Digital and Physical) for improved accessibility; reintroduction of specialized traffic mayor and training of executive members; ongoing road traffic safety assessments; and persistent promotion of adherence to traffic laws and regulations (Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018).