17-year-old Boy Commits Suicide In Lagos

A 17-year-old boy identified as Ojibe Chukwueze has reportedly committed suicide in the Abijo area of the Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State on Monday.

The teenager carried out the act after allegedly stealing N100,000 from his boss.

According to a source who spoke to Punch, the deceased sister found his body by the roadside.

The sister had claimed that her brother came home on the said date from work, took some money and went out.

The source disclosed further that after Chukwueze had left home, he did not return at the expected time before his sister received a call from a neighbour that the body of her brother was lying lifeless at the bus stop.

The sister was said to have received a call from Chukwueze’s master that he allegedly stole a sum of N100,000 from him.

The source added, “She said that the master of the boy where he worked later called her and informed her that her brother stole the sum of N100,000 from his shop.

“The sister stated further that Ojibe Chibueze did not come back home till she received a phone call from her neighbour that she saw her brother lying dead at Abijo bus stop after which she rushed to the scene and met her brother’s lifeless body with a plastic of sniper beside him.”

Confirming the dire incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin told the aforementioned publication that an investigation has commenced to unravel details of the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death.

“On the receipt of the report, detectives of the division visited the scene and foam was gushing out of his mouth and nostrils. The can of the sniper has been recovered as an exhibit.

“The corpse has been removed and deposited at Epe General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation. Investigation is ongoing,” Hundeyin disclosed.