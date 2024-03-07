My Colleagues Got Jealous Of Me, Even FunnyBone Said I Would Fade Away In Six Months – Comedian, DesTalker

Nigerian stand-up comedian, Oghenekowhoyan Onaibe Desmond, popularly known as Destalker, has revealed that his colleagues got jealous of him after he won his first award as ‘Best Comedian of the Year’.

Naija News reports that the comedian disclosed this while featuring as a guest in the latest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast hosted by Shopsydoo.

Destalker said FunnyBone also predicted he would not last long in the comedy industry.

According to him, FunnyBone said he would fade away in six months like his colleague, Akpororo.

He said, “After I won my first Best Comedian of the Year award, my colleagues started getting jealous of me. FunnyBone said, ‘What does he feel like? Let’s give him 6 months.’ He didn’t know I was sitting close to him when he said it out loud.

“He said, ‘Abeg! Six months he will go down.’ Listen, you cannot give time for what God has timed. FunnyBone continued, ‘Let’s give him time, highest one year. No be so Akpororo do? Where is Akpororo today?’

“I said, ‘Okay, let’s see if it’s God’s time or man’s time.’ I won the same award for four consecutive years.”