400 Level Kwara Varsity Student Commits Suicide

A 400-level student of Kwara State University, Malete, in the Moro Local Government Area of the state, has reportedly taken her own life.

The deceased, identified as Rashidat Shittu, took her life over her academic performance.

Her colleagues who spoke to Punch disclosed that she ingested an insecticide.

She said Shittu was rushed to the school clinic but was referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A staff member who was part of the medical team that attended to her at UITH told the aforementioned publication that the student was brought in dead.

“Her colleagues said she was having issues with her academic status in school. She later informed her colleagues when she started feeling the pain that she had ingested insecticide,” she said.

A resident who witnessed her Janazah at the Muslim cemetery, Osere, Ilorin, said the deceased was buried at the facility by family members and employees of the Students’ Affairs unit of KWASU.

When contacted, KWASU’s Director of University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, in a text message, said that she was not aware of the death of the student.

“I am not yet aware of the information on the death of any of our students. But I will find out and get back to you as soon as those who should give the information confirm it,” Aliyu said.