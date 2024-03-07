Economic Crisis: Even Obasanjo With His Military Training Was Not Involved In Such Undemocratic Practices – APC Chieftain Knocks Buhari, Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former member of the National Working Committee (NWC), Salihu Moh Lukman, has warned that there might be a rebellion due to the harsh living conditions in the country.

He lamented that the eight-year tenure of former President, Muhammadu Buhari was not used in inculcating some minimum standards expected to be respected by APC elected leaders.

The former National Vice Chairman North-West accused his party of shortchanging Nigerians.

Lukman shared his reservations via a statement issued in Abuja.

He berated APC leaders for refusing to accept responsibility for the nation’s crisis and choosing to remain onlookers.

Lukman wondered why President Bola Tinubu would condone such practice.

The APC chieftain insisted that former president Olusegun Obasanjo, with all his military background, never indulged in such undemocratic practices.

The statement read in part, “Already, some of the flashes of protests, including the looting of warehouses and trucks conveying food items by angry citizens protesting hunger are bearing some of these spontaneous leaderless characteristics.

“And because our political leaders are behaving more as overlords, instead of taking steps to initiate engagements and avert such danger, they are all becoming onlookers, watching from their comfort zones.

“As leaders in APC, we must accept responsibility for the present unfortunate reality whereby for the first time we have produced an elected government, which is practically scornful to other political leaders.

“Since the time of former President Buhari, we have succeeded in producing elected governments that audaciously imagine that they can manage the affairs of this country exclusively without allowing permissible consultations as provided in the APC Constitution.

“Even former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, with all his military background, never indulged in such grave undemocratic practice. If, for any reason, during the tenure of former President Buhari, this was the case, why should President Asiwaju, being an Awoist, a democrat and supposedly progressive politician condone and adopt such undemocratic conduct?

“Why should President Tinubu adopt the current unfortunate reality of winding up the APC? Is his leadership of the party assuming the practical form of serving as the Receiver-Manager for the APC?

“If our leaders truly want to earn the respect of Nigerians, having succeeded in getting President Tinubu elected, why should they limit the scope of their relationship with President Tinubu’s administration to only issues of being appointed into positions in his government?

“Sadly, with such ugly reality, APC may have succeeded in producing some of the worst governors in the history of Nigeria.”