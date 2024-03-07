Carlo Ancelotti Responds To Tax Fraud Allegation

The manager of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has debunked reports that he committed tax fraud in Spain during his first spell as the coach of the Spanish giants.

Earlier in the week, reports went viral that Carlo Ancelotti defrauded Spanish tax authorities between 2014 and 2015. The said fraud is worth €1 million.

The Italian tactician reportedly failed to reveal his entire earnings at Real Madrid between the said period and systematically excluded about €386,361 in 2014 and €675,718 in 2015 from the amount due to the tax authority.

Due to the alleged fraud, prosecutors in Spain reportedly wanted him to face five years imprisonment if found guilty, according to a report by Relovo.

Contrary to the report, Carlo Ancelotti told reporters after Real Madrid knocked out RB Leipzig from the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, March 6, that the report was an old story.

The 64-year-old former Chelsea coach stressed that the Spanish tax authorities mistook him for a resident of Spain but he had paid the fine slammed on him.

Carlo Ancelotti said: “It’s an old story that started eight years ago”.

“The Prosecutor’s Office thinks that I was a resident and I was not. I have already paid the fine. I’m innocent”.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham has insisted that he didn’t say anything wrong to warrant his ban from two Spanish La Liga games.

Bellingham said this after helping Real Madrid to knockout RB Leipzig from the Champions League round of 16 with 2-1 aggregate win.

“Suspension? I don’t think I said anything offensive, I didn’t say anything different from what my teammates said”, the England international said.

“If I have to miss the games, I accept it and I will support the team from the stands”.

Note that Bellingham was slammed with the suspension after he agitated against the referee for ending the league game against Valencia on March 2, seconds after he got the ball into the back of the net. Due to the canceled goal, Real Madrid made do with a 2-2 draw.