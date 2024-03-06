Why Prosecutors Want 5 Years Jail Term For Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti could face about 5 years jail term if he is found guilty of tax fraud in Spain.

Spanish prosecutors claimed that Carlo Ancelotti defrauded the tax system in the country between 2013 and 2015 which was the period the Italian tactician was managing Real Madrid in his first stint.

During his first stint, he won one Copa del Rey, one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup for Real Madrid.

Afterwards, he went on to coach Bayern Munich, Napoli, and Everton before he returned to Real Madrid in 2021.

The prosecutors are not concerned about Carlo Ancelotti’s tax dealings between 2021 and to date. They are having a problem with how he managed his tax account in his first stint.

They believe that the 64-year-old Italian tactician has defrauded Spain €1 million in tax during his first spell at the club. Carlo Ancelotti’s alleged tax fraud is not by any means linked with his earnings from image rights but his direct income as a football manager and his other businesses in Spain.

The prosecutors believe that Carlo Ancelotti used shell companies to conceal his full earnings and further created “a confusing system” to defraud the country’s tax system.

Hence, the prosecutors are pushing for the court in Madrid to sentence the Real Madrid manager to five years imprisonment but the said crime attracts 4 years and 9 months imprisonment.

At the time of writing this report, Carlo Ancelotti was yet to officially react to the allegation and trial was yet to officially commence.