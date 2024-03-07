Bayern Munich, Man City Dominate UEFA Champions League Team Of The Week

After the conclusion of the first batch of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, the European football governing body has released the tournament’s team of the week.

In a publication on UEFA’s official website on Thursday, March 7, the football governing body announced that five players from Bayern Munich made the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League team of the week.

Bayern Munich have the most players in the team of the week after overturning a 1-0 first-leg defeat in the Champions League round of 16 against Lazio. Recall that the German Bundesliga giants qualified for the quarter-final stage of the competition 3-1 on aggregate after defeating Lazio 3-0 at home.

Manchester City, the reigning champions of the tournament, have two players in the team of the week following their 6-2 aggregate win over Copenhagen.

Paris Saint Germain who knocked out Real Sociedad have just Kylian Mbappe in the team of the week.

Real Sociedad, RB Leipzig, and Copenhagen who have ended their journey in the campaign have a player each in the team.

Below is the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League team of the week after the first batch of the round of 16:

Goalkeeper

Manuel Neuer (Bayern) – 6 points

Defenders

Manuel Akanji (Man City) – 13 points

Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern) – 10 points

Eric Dier (Bayern) – 7 points

Willi Orbán (Leipzig) – 11 points

Raphaël Guerreiro (Bayern) – 9 points

Midfielders

Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) – 7 points

Mohamed Elyounoussi (Copenhagen) – 9 points

Forwards

Julián Álvarez (Man City) – 10 points

Harry Kane (Bayern) – 13 points

Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 13 points

Note that the second (last batch) of the Champions League round of 16 will take place from Tuesday, March 12 to Wednesday, March 13.