Nigerians Are Always Shocked At My New Profession – Nollywood Actor Turned Uber Driver In America Reveals

Veteran Nollywood actor, Femi Brainard, has opened up on his life in America as an immigrant.

He spoke about his journey following his departure from the entertainment industry to relocate abroad.

Brainard disclosed that he had to go into Uber driving to feed his family in America despite being a celebrity.

The veteran stated this during an interview with Teju Baby Face.

Speaking on his ordeal after leaving the entertainment scene, Brainard lamented that as a celebrity, it is better to be a prominent figure in Nigeria than to travel abroad and become unrecognisable.

He explained that some of his Nigerian passengers are often shocked when they recognise him and wonder if he is the same Nollywood star that graced their television screen.

According to him, “As a celebrity, it’s preferable to be a prominent figure in Nigeria than to travel abroad and become unrecognized.

“I became a cab driver in America just to put food on the table. Whenever people see me, especially Nigerian passengers, they often stare at me in disbelief, wondering if I’m indeed the familiar star they recognize.

“America does not recognize your stardom, nor does it respect your celebrity.”