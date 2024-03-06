BREAKING: Tension As Boko Haram Attack Borno IDPs Again

A group of insurgents suspected of being Boko Haram sect members have reportedly attacked and set fire to a significant number of recently constructed buildings that were intended for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) returnees.

Reports reaching Naija News revealed that the disturbing attack happened in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, forcing residents to flee their abodes.

The returnees whom the destroyed buildings were meant for are said to be individuals who had previously fled their homes in Dikwa and sought refuge as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The latest attack by the Boko Haram terrorists took place shortly after the insurgents had abducted some IDPs who had ventured into the forest to gather firewood.

The insurgents are said to have proceeded to attack a remote village in Gajibo, where they engaged in indiscriminate shooting and set ablaze over 25 newly erected houses.

Daily Trust quoted an eyewitness, Modu Kundiri, who was travelling from Gomboru to Maiduguri, to have shared his account of the events.

He mentioned that the troops stationed in the area instructed them to wait for approximately three hours at Logomani village.

“The soldiers informed us that we had to wait for about 3 hours from 11:am -2 pm before we were allowed to leave Logomani.

“I saw and counted more than 25 newly constructed houses at Gajibo village in Dkiwa LGA was on fire,” Modu reportedly told the media.

Another resident of Dikwa town, Sheriff Lawan, confirmed the news to journalists stating that the terrorists equally planted many improvise explosive devices (IEDs) in the ongoing construction site to truncate the rebuilding and resettlement processes of the state government.

“The soldiers told us that the insurgents planted many IEDs at the construction site, and they discovered some bombs already,” Sherrif said.

Naija News understands that Gajibo town is a some of 110 kilometers away from Maiduguri, the state capital.