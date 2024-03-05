Police Commissioner, Military Embark On Confidence-Building Patrol In Imo

A vigorous confidence-building patrol has been launched in the Orlu, Orsu, and Oru East Local Government Areas of Imo State by the State’s Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, DC Operations, and members of the State’s Special Task Force, which is made up of both the Police and the Military.

Naija News reports that the confidence-boosting exercise comes in the wake of the state’s recent anxiety and tension caused by insecurity.

The main goals of the exercise, according to a statement issued by the CP and the command’s spokesperson Henry Okoye in Owerri, are to rebuild public confidence in security forces and encourage community involvement in the fight against crime and criminality in these locations.

The CP assured the people of the state of the unwavering commitment of the Police and other security agencies, he also urged citizens to go about their legitimate businesses freely and fearlessly.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Police Command, in a preemptive move to maintain peace and order, has cordoned off the road leading to the state House of Assembly complex situated within the Jos metropolis.

This development, confirmed by the command’s spokesman, Alabo Alfred, comes amid rising tensions related to an ongoing dispute between lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to Punch on Tuesday, Alfred indicated that the decision to barricade the road and deploy personnel to the assembly complex was aimed at averting any potential breakdown of law and order in the state.

While specifics of the operation were not immediately disclosed, Alfred hinted at an upcoming press statement that would shed light on the situation.

The discord centers around the contentious sacking of 16 PDP lawmakers and the subsequent dispute involving APC lawmakers who have yet to be sworn in following a Court of Appeal judgment.

The impasse has led to heightened political tensions within the state, drawing supporters of both parties to the assembly complex gate located along John Samci Road.

One of the PDP supporters, Mathew Danladi, who spoke with Punch, said they were at the assembly complex following information that the APC members yet to be sworn in are trying to impeach the Speaker.