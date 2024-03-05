Police Beef Up Security At Plateau Assembly Complex Amid Tension

The Plateau State Police Command, in a preemptive move to maintain peace and order, has cordoned off the road leading to the state House of Assembly complex situated within the Jos metropolis.

This development, confirmed by the command’s spokesman, Alabo Alfred, comes amid rising tensions related to an ongoing dispute between lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to Punch on Tuesday, Alfred indicated that the decision to barricade the road and deploy personnel to the assembly complex was aimed at averting any potential breakdown of law and order in the state.

While specifics of the operation were not immediately disclosed, Alfred hinted at an upcoming press statement that would shed light on the situation.

The discord centers around the contentious sacking of 16 PDP lawmakers and the subsequent dispute involving APC lawmakers who have yet to be sworn in following a Court of Appeal judgment.

The impasse has led to heightened political tensions within the state, drawing supporters of both parties to the assembly complex gate located along John Samci Road.

One of the PDP supporters, Mathew Danladi, who spoke with Punch, said they were at the assembly complex following information that the APC members yet to be sworn in are trying to impeach the Speaker.

Danladi said, “We have been here since last night till this Tuesday morning because we learnt that the APC members who were yet to be sworn in as state lawmakers following the controversial court of appeal judgment want to enter the state Assembly and impeach the Speaker.

“After that, they will go ahead to impeach the governor but we will not allow that. They want to take the law into their hands, if not why should they not wait for the final outcome of the issues because the 16 PDP lawmakers who were unjustly removed by the court of appeal are presently in court over the matter? I think the APC in Plateau State does not want peace because they are aware of the Supreme Court’s judgment over the matter.

“Instead of joining hands with the Governor Caleb Mutfwang-led administration to move the state forward, they are busy trying to cause confusion where there is none. But we will not allow them to achieve their aim.”

However, a supporter of the APC, Barnas Dalyop, insisted that the action of the Speaker not to swear in the APC members after the court of appeal declared them winners was acceptable.

Dalyop said, “The court of appeal is the highest court in election petitions involving state and national Assembly. The court has ruled in favour of the APC members as the legitimate persons to represent their various constituencies, so why is the Speaker refusing to obey the ruling of the court?”