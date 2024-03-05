Gist
Meta Breaks Silence As Facebook, Instagram Downtime
Meta, the mother company of Facebook and Instagram, has broken silence after its users found themselves unable to access their accounts today, sparking widespread concern and frustration across the globe.
Naija News reported that the issue, which appeared without warning, forced users to flock to alternative social media platforms such as X to express their dismay and seek solutions.
The problem manifested when users were abruptly logged out of their Facebook accounts, and subsequent attempts to log back in were unsuccessful.
This widespread technical glitch has left many in a state of bewilderment, questioning the stability and reliability of the Meta-owned platform.
As the news of the outage spread rapidly, speculation began to circulate among the digital community regarding the potential causes of the issue.
Users and tech enthusiasts alike have been left to ponder whether the disruption is the result of a technical fault, a cyber-attack, or something more benign, such as routine maintenance gone awry.
The spokesperson of Meta, Andy Stone, in a post via X wrote, “We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now.”