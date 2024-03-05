Meta Breaks Silence As Facebook, Instagram Downtime

The problem manifested when users were abruptly logged out of their Facebook accounts, and subsequent attempts to log back in were unsuccessful.

This widespread technical glitch has left many in a state of bewilderment, questioning the stability and reliability of the Meta-owned platform.

As the news of the outage spread rapidly, speculation began to circulate among the digital community regarding the potential causes of the issue.

Users and tech enthusiasts alike have been left to ponder whether the disruption is the result of a technical fault, a cyber-attack, or something more benign, such as routine maintenance gone awry.