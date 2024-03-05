Reactions As Facebook Users Unable To Access Accounts

Thousands of Facebook users, in a sudden and unexpected turn of events found themselves unable to access their accounts today, sparking widespread concern and frustration across the globe.

The issue, which appeared without warning, forced users to flock to alternative social media platforms such as X to express their dismay and seek solutions.

The problem manifested when users were abruptly logged out of their Facebook accounts and subsequent attempts to log back in were met with failure.

This widespread technical glitch has left many in a state of bewilderment, questioning the stability and reliability of the Meta-owned platform.

As the news of the outage spread rapidly, speculation began to circulate among the digital community regarding the potential causes of the issue.

Users and tech enthusiasts alike have been left to ponder whether the disruption is the result of a technical fault, a cyber-attack, or something more benign, such as routine maintenance gone awry.

See reactions following the development below:

Is it just me or facebook logged me out? — Secret Razzie (@RealRazzieBinx) March 5, 2024

Both Facebook and

Instagram are down Zuckerberg right now : pic.twitter.com/ahYIWcHP09 — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) March 5, 2024

Facebook and Instagram stopped working People who don't use twitter: pic.twitter.com/D0Nby9aB62 — 𝔸b𝕒𝕫𝕫 (@abazwhyllzz) March 5, 2024

when you realise both Facebook and Instagram are down and everybody rushing towards X #instagramdown #facebookdownpic.twitter.com/HEEHs9x3Yn — ultimate-D (@ultimate__d) March 5, 2024

I thought my Facebook and Instagram got hacked for a second🤣 — Big E (@Big_E) March 5, 2024