We Use Facebook To Get Our Victims – Kidnappers Explain To Police

A group of suspected kidnappers recently arrested in Anambra State have confessed to police operatives how they use Facebook to get their victims.

On Monday, the Anambra State Police command highlighted the suspects’ confession stating how they use attractive photos of women on Facebook to entice their victims.

Speaking at a press conference held in Awka, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aderemi Adeoye, revealed the individuals were among suspects arrested by the command since December 1, 2023.

According to him, the command has successfully arrested approximately 30 individuals believed to be involved in criminal activities. Out of these arrests, 12 were related to kidnapping, nine to armed robbery, six to cultism, and three to insurgency across the state.

The commissioner further disclosed that the police were able to recover 11 vehicles, 12 firearms, and 40 rounds of ammunition from the suspects during this period.

The Commissioner of Police reported that a gang of attackers killed two police personnel from Enugu command at Uga Roundabout in the Aguata Local Government area of the state.

Adeoye mentioned that the culprits were traced to their camp in Ogboji forest, where two of them were fatally shot by the police.

He said operatives apprehended a notorious armed robber and kidnapper from Oba, Emmanuel Orjiakor, who sustained gunshot injuries during an encounter with the Anambra Vigilante Group.

Furthermore, Obinna Ekwunife, aged 27, was arrested on December 1 in connection with the kidnapping of Emmanuel Tobechukwu, who paid a ransom of N9 million to a POS operator.

“Upon interrogation, they confessed to be involved in the kidnap of one Obioma Godswill from Delta.

“They further stated that they normally lured their victims using Facebook accounts with pictures of beautiful ladies, to their hideout, where they keep them and collect ransom before they are released,” he said.