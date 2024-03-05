Elon Musk Uses X To Mock Facebook, Instagram Amid Meta’s Sever Issue

The former richest man in the world and owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), Elon Musk, has taken to his X page to mock his competitors, Meta’s Facebook and Instagram for encountering server issues.

Earlier today, March 5, 2024, Meta-owned Instagram and Facebook suffered a server issue that logged out users’ accounts for minutes. During the same period, X was running as usual.

The head of Communications at Meta, Andy Stone used Elon Musk’s platform to announce the server breakdown.

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now”, he wrote.

In his reaction to the predicament of his competitors, Elon Musk shared a post on X which reads: “If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working.”

The South African-born American inventor and businessman didn’t stop there, he used the post from Andy Stone to make a caricature of Meta’s platforms.

After the issue was resolved, Andy Stone returned to X to explain why Instagram and Facebook went down so suddenly.

He wrote: “Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Note that on Monday, March 4, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index reported that Elon Musk has lost $31 billion in 2024 already which forced him to lose his position as the world’s richest man to Jeff Bezos who has reportedly made $23 billion so far this year.