Forbes Names Elon Musk World’s Richest Man In Automobile Industry

Forbes Billionaire List has named Elon Musk, the innovative force behind Tesla, Space X, the Boring Company, and X, the leading billionaire in the automobile industry.

Naija News reports that Musk boasts a wealth of $189.2 billion, and his 12% stake in Tesla has significantly contributed to his unparalleled fortune in the sector.

Trailing Musk, Stefan Quandt holds the title of the second wealthiest in the automobile world, with a fortune of $28.2 billion derived from his 23.6% share in BMW.

Quandt, along with his sister Susanne Klatten, Germany’s richest woman, plays a pivotal role in BMW, where he is the deputy chairman of the supervisory board.

Robin Zeng, recognized for founding and chairing Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), is ranked third with a net worth of $28 billion.

CATL’s leadership in battery technology for electric vehicles has thrust Zeng into prominence in the automobile industry.

Susanne Klatten, who owns about 19% of BMW’s stock, has made a significant mark in the automobile sector and ranks as the fourth wealthiest, with a fortune of $27.2 billion.

Her influential role and contributions have solidified her status in the industry.

Eric Li, also known as Li Shufu, completes the list with an $18.6 billion fortune. As the chairman of Geely Automobile Holding, Li Shufu has been pivotal in positioning the company as a key player in the market, making him the fifth richest in the automobile industry.