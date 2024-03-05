Top 10 World’s Richest Men: Bezos Dethrones Elon Musk To Reclaim Title

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index revealed on Monday that the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, had reclaimed his status as the world’s wealthiest individual, surpassing Elon Musk.

The tracker indicates that Bezos’ net worth has reached $200 billion, surpassing the Tesla chief’s $198 billion.

Over the past few months, Musk, heading X (formerly Twitter) and SpaceX, has experienced a decrease in his wealth exceeding $30 billion, attributed to Tesla’s shares plunging by 25 percent, along with a January court ruling annulling his substantial $55.8 billion Tesla compensation deal, originally agreed upon in 2018.

Bezos, who stepped down from his role at Amazon, still enjoys the fruits of the e-commerce behemoth’s increasing stock value. He retains his status as the company’s largest stakeholder despite divesting $8.5 billion in stocks.

Holding steady in third place among the world’s richest individuals, the French CEO of LVMH, Bernard Arnault, boasts a net worth of $197 billion.

The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, secured the fourth position on the list of wealthiest individuals, boasting a net worth of $179 billion, while Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, concludes the top 5 with a net worth of $150 billion.

Following closely, Steve Ballmer holds the sixth spot with a net worth of $143 billion, while Warren Buffett ranks seventh, with an astonishing net worth of $133 billion.

With a net worth of $129 billion, Larry Ellison takes the eighth position, followed by Larry Page, whose net worth stands at $122 billion, making him the ninth richest person globally.

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, wraps up the top ten list with a net worth of $116 billion.