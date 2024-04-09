Mark Zuckerberg Surpasses Elon Musk To Become World’s Third Richest Person, Aliko Dangote’s Wealth Soars

Advertisement

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has outpaced Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, claiming the title of the world’s third-richest person. This development marks Zuckerberg’s highest financial ranking in the past four years, showcasing a dynamic change in the wealth hierarchy.

As of recent evaluations, Zuckerberg’s net worth has been estimated at an impressive $187 billion, propelled by a substantial rise in Meta stocks, now valued at $527 per share. This surge in Zuckerberg’s wealth comes at a time when Elon Musk has witnessed a decline in his fortune, with a decrease of $48 billion since the start of 2024, placing his current wealth at $181 billion.

The financial landscape has seen further shifts, with Bernard Arnault holding the top position globally with a staggering net worth of $223 billion, closely followed by Jeff Bezos of Amazon at $207.3 billion. Musk now finds himself in the fourth position according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.

Zuckerberg’s Ascendancy

This achievement is a significant milestone for Zuckerberg, marking the first instance in four years where he has surpassed Musk in wealth. The rivalry between these tech moguls has been a point of interest, with Musk previously maintaining a firm position at the top of the wealth charts before being overtaken by Bezos, and now Zuckerberg.

Aliko Dangote’s Wealth on the Rise

Meanwhile, on the African continent, Aliko Dangote, Nigeria’s richest man and a prominent industrialist, has seen his wealth increase to $16.9 billion, earning him the 122nd spot globally. Dangote’s financial growth has been attributed to a gain of $1.8 billion since March 2024, buoyed by the strengthening of the Nigerian currency, the Naira, and a series of strategic reforms by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Dangote continues to dominate the list of Africa’s wealthiest individuals. His fortune primarily stems from his 86% stake in Dangote Cement, Africa’s leading cement manufacturer. His conglomerate, Dangote Industries, spans cement manufacturing, food, and several other sectors, underpinning his status as a key player in Africa’s economic landscape.

The reshuffling of positions among the world’s billionaires underscores the volatile nature of wealth, heavily influenced by market dynamics, stock performance, and strategic business decisions. As Zuckerberg ascends to a higher echelon of global wealth, and Dangote consolidates his position as Africa’s wealthiest, the financial narratives of these business magnates continue to evoke interest and speculation about the future directions of their respective industries.