Facebook, Instagram Restored After Temporary Downtime

Technology giant, Meta has restored the two social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, to normal after a temporary downtime on Tuesday.

Naija News earlier reported that many Nigerians had lamented outages for Facebook and Instagram, saying they could not access the platforms.

The issue, which appeared without warning, forced users to flock to alternative social media platforms such as X to express their dismay and seek solutions.

Reacting to the development, the Communication Officer of Meta, Andy Stone, confirmed the shutdown via his X profile, stating that their team was trying to fix the problem.

However, about one hour after the shutdown was experienced in Nigeria, it was observed that many users could again access their Facebook, Instagram and Threads accounts.

Meanwhile, the owner of X, Elon Musk, earlier took a jibe at the Meta Platforms over the outages.

He poster, “If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working.”