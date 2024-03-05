List Of Dignitaries Present At Herbert Wigwe’s Memorial Service

Several personalities both Nigerians and foreigners, on Monday, paid their tributes to the former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Late Herbert Wigwe.

The dignitaries converged at the Eko Hotel in Lagos for a memorial service to pay their final respects to the late Wigwe, who was described as a visionary leader and mentor to the young generation.

Naija News reports that the event titled, “Celebrating Herbert Wigwe- a professional legacy”, was organised by Access Bank Plc.

The event was filled with deep emotions as political, and business leaders, friends, family, and associates paid their respects to the late banker and philanthropist.

The air was laced with a palpable sense of loss and sorrow as industry captains joined the mourners to bid farewell to a visionary leader who had left an indelible mark in the corporate world.

Some of the dignitaries present at the event include Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, the President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, and the President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina.

Other personalities at the event were the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who along with Wigwe acquired Access Bank.

Sanwo-Olu Pays Tribute

In his speech at the event, Sanwo-Olu said he would always remember Herbert Wigwe for his tremendous support to his administration.

According to Sanwo-Olu, Wigwe went out of his way to contribute to the growth and development of Lagos.

The Governor, who noted that Wigwe was born in Lagos, said that the state will ensure that he is immortalised.

Dangote Speaks

Similarly, Dangote in his speech, said that he promised to name the biggest road at the Dangote Refinery after the late co-founder of Access Bank.

Dangote, who described Wigwe as one of his mentees, said the late banker played a key role in ensuring that the Refinery project was successfully completed.

He noted that Wigwe was always there to encourage him and help tackle the challenges that could have hindered the completion of the Refinery.

Cardoso Speaks

In his tribute, Cardoso stated that he had a lot of interactions with the late Wigwe, which were insightful and inspiring.

The apex bank governor said he could tell that the departed Bank CEO was really concerned about his country’s economic challenges and was collaborating with the apex bank to address them.

Edun Speaks

Also speaking, Edun also recalled the late Access Holding group CEO’s contributions to the nation’s economy.

“He was so full of ideas and creative in his thinking,” Edun said about Wigwe.

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina also hailed Wigwe’s ingenuity, saying “everything he touched turned into gold”.

Recall that Wigwe, along with his wife Chizoba, son Chizi, and former chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, died in a helicopter crash outside Washington, D.C. on February 9, 2024.