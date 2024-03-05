Lagos Speaks On Signing Contract To Begin Green Line Rail Construction

The Lagos State Government has refuted a claim that it has signed an agreement to start the construction of the proposed green rail line.

Recall that in 2021, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced that the state government would construct a green rail line at the Lekki Free Trade Zone to complement the infrastructural development in that area.

In 2022, the state government said it had completed the expression of interest and was on the verge of concluding the feasibility study for the investment on the 68-kilometre rail line.

However, on Monday, a popular social media account, Lagospedia, claimed that the state government had signed a contract for the construction of the green metro line.

The post reads: “The Lagos Green Metro Line contract is officially signed! This 68km rail will traverse key areas like Marina, Victoria Island, Lekki Phase 1, Ajah, Lekki 2, Ogombo, Elepetu, Eluju, Lekki Airport, and Lekki Free Trade Zone.

“Projections indicate it will transport 500,000+ passengers daily initially, with numbers expected to exceed a million by 2031.”

Reacting to the claim in an X post on Monday, the Senior Special Assistant to Sanwo-Olu on New Media, Jubril Gawat, said the contract for the construction of the rail has not been signed.

He said the contract that was signed was the second phase of the red line which links the red line from the Ebute Metta station to the blue line at the National Theatre.

He wrote: “Not Yet. What was signed was the second phase of the red line which links the red line from the Ebute Metta station to connect the blue line at the national theatre.”