Tinubu Arrives In Lagos Ahead Of Red Line Rail Project Inauguration

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, arrived in Lagos State ahead of the inauguration of the Red Line Rail project slated for today, February 29, 2024.

The president was received at the presidential wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos around 6:00 pm by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and some members of his cabinet.

The president arrived from Ondo State to Lagos where he visited the family of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in Owo and leaders of Afenifere in Akure.

In a post via his official X page, the governor said he was excited to welcome the President to the state for the commissioning of the laudable project.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the rail project would change the “face of public transportation” in the country .

He wrote: “I am excited to welcome to Lagos, His Excellency, President @officialABAT GCFR, for a truly momentous occasion.

“Tomorrow, we celebrate the commissioning of the LMRT Red Line, an initiative that began with his bold vision for our city’s future.

“I am thankful to be the hands that have manifested this vision into reality. From groundbreaking to completion, the Red Line Rail Project marks a new era for Lagos.

“Tomorrow we celebrate a project that will truly make life easier for our residents.”

The Lagos government also said the train is the first phase of the project which will run from Agbado in Ogun state to Oyingbo in the heart of Lagos.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said, “The train, when fully operational, will run 37 trips and convey about 500,000 passengers daily.

“The commissioning will signal the take-off of another major game changer in the state’s transportation infrastructure

“It brings to two the rail lines owned and operated by the Lagos State Government. The first, The Blue Line, runs from Marina to Mile 2.

“The first phase of the Red Line has eight stations, namely Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba and Oyingbo.

“The train will reduce drastically travel time on the corridor, abate stress-induced health challenges and increase the productive capacity of the economy. It will also reduce traffic gridlock and road accidents, and ensure the safety of commuters.

“As part of the inter-modal connectivity of our public transportation infrastructure, the Red Line is integrated with Bus Terminals at Ikeja, Oshodi, Oyingbo, Yaba and Iju.

“To guarantee the safety of commuters and Lagosians, the rail corridor has 10 vehicular overpasses and pedestrian bridges to separate the train from vehicular and pedestrian traffic.”