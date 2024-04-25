Lagos Government Seals Office Building For Illegal Sewage Disposal

The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office sealed the Victoria Island office of Carrillion Construction on Wednesday for unauthorized sewage disposal into the public drainage system.

Naija News reports that the state Commissioner for the Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed the enforcement action in a post on X, stating that the office building located at Plot 10b, T.F. Kuboye Street, Oniru extension was found using a pumping machine to discharge untreated sewage directly into the public drains, an act which contravenes state environmental regulations.

“Lagos State Wastewater Management Office, today, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, sealed off the office building of Carrillion Construction at Plot 10b, T.F. Kuboye Street, Oniru extension, Victoria Island, after it was discovered that the building had been carrying out illegal discharge of sewage into the public drainage via a pumping machine,” Wahab wrote.

He reiterated the Lagos State Government’s strict stance against the illegal discharge of untreated wastewater, urging citizens to adhere to environmental laws and refrain from actions that degrade the environment.

“The Lagos State Government reiterates its zero tolerance for illegal discharge of untreated sewage/wastewater into the public drains and water bodies. Citizens are, therefore, advised to desist from this unlawful act and serious act of degradation of our environment,” the commissioner added.

In a related crackdown on public safety violations, Wahab revealed that 24 individuals were apprehended at Oshodi Oke and Ojota for crossing highways directly rather than using pedestrian bridges, and 34 street traders were arrested in Lekki and Victoria Island.

These actions are part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to enforce laws designed to maintain public safety and environmental hygiene.

Previously, on April 18, a mobile court in Oshodi sentenced a man, identified simply as Paul, to nine months imprisonment for bypassing a pedestrian bridge and assaulting personnel of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps.