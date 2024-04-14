Lagos Govt Reacts To Assault Of Baby In Viral Video

Advertisement

The Lagos State Government has asked the public to asssist in identifying a woman captured in a viral video assaulting a baby for urinating on the floor.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (LSDSVA) made this known in a post it shared on its verified X account on Saturday.

In the viral video, the woman was seen beating the baby with a rod while turning deaf ears to the child’s cries.

The woman also pushed the baby to the ground and stepped on the infant’s stomach with her two legs.

See the video below.

However, it is unclear as of press time if the perpetrator in the video is the mother of the child or a maid.

In response to the video, DSVA urged the public to reach out if they have any information regarding the incident’s location or the person involved.

The agency also condemned the act and urged the public to report the woman to the nearest police station.

The agency wrote, “Trigger warning. Our attention has been drawn to the video.

“Anyone with information about the person involved or the location, kindly send us a DM or call our toll free line – 08000333333 to make a report.”