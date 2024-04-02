Lagos Arrests 46 For Refusing To Use Pedestrian Bridge

Advertisement

In a recent crackdown on highway safety violations, the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) arrested 46 individuals in the Oshodi Oke and Ile Epo areas for crossing highways instead of using pedestrian bridges.

Naija News reports that the state’s Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this operation on his X handle on Tuesday, emphasizing the government’s stance on ensuring pedestrian safety.

The individuals were apprehended for bypassing the pedestrian bridges provided for safely crossing major roads, an act which contravenes the state’s regulations aimed at preventing accidents and ensuring public safety.

Post by Tokunbo read, “46 persons were earlier today arrested by the operatives of Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) #LAGESCOfficial for not using the pedestrian bridge and crossing the highway in Oshodi Oke and Ile Epo. They have been charged to court for prosecution.

Advertisement

“A lady also arrested for not using the pedestrian bridge, who assaulted and tore the uniform of an official of KAI at Ile Epo Bus Stop, has been sentenced to four months imprisonment. #ZeroToleranceLagos #CleanerLagos.”

Following their arrest, they were charged to court for prosecution, signalling the seriousness with which the state is addressing this issue.

This enforcement action follows a series of similar operations, including the arrest of sixty-three people last Friday for highway crossing and street trading offences.

Advertisement

The Lagos State Government has been vocal in its appeal to residents to utilize pedestrian bridges.