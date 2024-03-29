Lagos Arrests 63 For Shunning Pedestrian Bridges

Advertisement

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has arrested 63 individuals for not using pedestrian bridges and engaging in street trading across several locales in Lagos.

Naija News reports that the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the development in a post via his official X account.

“63 persons were arrested yesterday by the officials of Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps #LAGESCOfficial(KAI) at different locations in the state for crossing the highway without using the pedestrian bridge, and street trading,” Wahab posted.

The operation’s focal points were key areas such as Oshodi Oke, Ile Epo, Ikoyi, Victoria Island, and Ajah.

The arrests were made to combat the dangers and disruptions caused by improper highway crossings and unauthorized commercial activities.

This crackdown reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to instil discipline among residents for their safety and the overall well-being of the community.

One significant highlight of this enforcement campaign was the apprehension of 13 individuals at Oshodi Oke on Thursday, specifically targeted for ignoring the pedestrian bridge.

This follows a broader initiative by the Lagos State Government, which earlier in February vocally condemned jaywalking and stressed its legal implications.

Those arrested will face legal action under the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Protection Law 2017, a legislative framework established to safeguard public health and maintain order in the state’s bustling urban spaces.