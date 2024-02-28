Tinubu To Inaugurate Lagos Red Line Rail Project On Thursday

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday, February 29, inaugurate the Lagos red line train project.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos commissioner for information and strategy, said the train is the project’s first phase, which will run from Agbado in Ogun state to Oyingbo in the heart of Lagos.

The statement reads, “The train, when fully operational, will run 37 trips and convey about 500,000 passengers daily.

“The commissioning will signal the take-off of another major game changer in the state’s transportation infrastructure.

“It brings to two the rail lines owned and operated by the Lagos State Government. The first, The Blue Line, runs from Marina to Mile 2.

“The first phase of the Red Line has eight stations, namely Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba and Oyingbo.

“The train will reduce drastically travel time on the corridor, abate stress-induced health challenges and increase the productive capacity of the economy. It will also reduce traffic gridlock and road accidents, and ensure the safety of commuters.

“As part of the inter-modal connectivity of our public transportation infrastructure, the Red Line is integrated with Bus Terminals at Ikeja, Oshodi, Oyingbo, Yaba and Iju.

“To guarantee the safety of commuters and Lagosians, the rail corridor has 10 vehicular overpasses and pedestrian bridges to separate the train from vehicular and pedestrian traffic.”

Last week, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, said the rail project would change the “face of public transportation” in Nigeria.