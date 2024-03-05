358 Athletes To Represent Nigeria At 2024 All African Games In Ghana

The Nigeria Olympics Committee have named 358 athletes for the 13th edition of the All African Games which is scheduled to take place in Ghana.

The 358 athletes that will represent Nigeria at the 2024 All-African Games will feature in 25 different sports.

A statement issued in Lagos by the Public Relations Officer of NOC, Tony Nezianya, on Monday revealed that the athletes will participate in games that will be held in Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast from 8 to 23 March.

In the statement, Nezianya revealed that athletics (50) have the highest number of athletes, followed by the number of team members of the men’s and women’s football teams who have a combined 40 team members.

While Team Taekwondo, Wrestling, and Karate have the highest number of individual sports athletes, they have 14 athletes respectively.

Arm Wrestling has 15 athletes, while Weightlifting and Badminton both have a 12-member team respectively. Boxing has 11, Judo 10, while Scrabble has eight members.

“Nigeria is competing in 25 sports at the event. Nigerian athletes were accredited at the Delegation Registration Meeting conducted on March 4,” Nezianya said.

Below is the list of sports Nigeria will participate in at the 2024 All African Games in Ghana and the number of athletes for each sport:

Arm Wrestling – 15 athletes

Athletics – 50

Badminton – 12

Basketball 3 x 3 – 4 female

Beach Volleyball – 4

Boxing – 11

Chess – 4

Cricket – 15

Cycling – 12

Hockey – 32

Football – 40

Handball – 14

Judo – 10

Karate – 14

Mixed Martial Arts – 4

Rugby – 16

Scrabble – 8

Swimming – 4

Table Tennis – 10

Taekwondo – 14

Tennis – 8

Triathlon – 4

Volleyball – 24

Weightlifting – 12

Wrestling – 14