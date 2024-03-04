Flying Eagles: Bosso Names 20 Players For 2024 All-African Games

The head coach of the Flying Eagles, Ladan Bosso, has named 20 players he will lead to the 13th edition of the All-African Games.

The 2024 All-African Games which is a multi-sports event just like the Olympics, will commence on March 8, and end on March 23.

In the men’s football category of the event, the Flying Eagles of Nigeria are in Group B which features South Sudan, Senegal, Uganda, and Tunisia. The hosts of the event, Ghana, are in Group A alongside Gambia, Benin, and Congo.

The two groups are expected to play their matches in Accra including the knockout rounds and the final. Specifically, Group B will play their games at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Legon.

Ahead of the tournament, Ladan Bosso has included Captain Daniel Bameyi, midfielder Daniel Daga, and goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu in his 20-man squad.

Bosso who is expected to better the performance of the Flying Eagles in the 2019 edition of the tournament in which they lost to Burkina Faso in the final, is expected to leave Abuja for Accra on Tuesday.

Below is Ladan Bosso’s 20-man squad for the 2024 All-African Games:

Goalkeepers: Nathaniel Nwosu, Clinton Ezekiel, Samuel James

Defenders: Daniel Bameyi, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Oladapo Akintola, Godwin Sampson, Haruna Aliyu, Rabiu Abdullahi

Midfielders: Daniel Daga, Favour Izuogu, Auwal Ibrahim, Yinka Oladunjoye, Sulaiman Idris.

Forwards: Kehinde Ibrahim, Charles Agada, Nasir Muhammed, Sunday Joseph, Olalekan Ibrahim, Sadiq Isiyaka.