Why Men Quickly Lose Intrest In Nigerian Women – Reno Omokri Reveals

Social commentator, Reno Omokri, has observed that Southern Nigerian men often lose their attraction to Nigerian women when they travel within and outside Africa and come across beautiful women who are not focused on money.

Naija News reports that Omokri argued that Nigeria might see a surge in unmarried women if the country decided to grant visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to more countries.

He attributed this to the prevalent “Industrial Money Obtainer culture” among Nigerian women, particularly those from the southern region.

In response to the marriage of popular gospel singer, Moses Bliss to a Ghanaian woman, he remarked that “their women tend to be more accessible than many Southern Nigerian women,” expressing no surprise.

He highlighted the perception of Nigerian men as desirable partners by South African and Kenyan women, emphasising the need for cultural reorientation, particularly in Southern Nigeria, where relationships are heavily monetised.

Omokri called for a shift away from the commercialisation of romance, expressing his observations from extensive travels.

“Nigerian men are considered a catch by South African and Kenyan women.

“We urgently need a cultural reorientation amongst our women, especially in Southern Nigeria.

“The monetisation of relationships in Southern Nigeria is just too suffocating. I am well-travelled, and I am yet to see the level of commercialisation of romance I have seen in Southern Nigeria. I call it as I see it!“