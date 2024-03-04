Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 4th March, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 4th March 2024.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has called on state governors to desist from sabotaging the efforts of President Bola Tinubu at fixing Nigeria’s plummeting economy.

Making this call in a statement released on Sunday amid the increased demonstration against the hardship that have rocked the nation in the past months, Oyintiloye emphasized that it was impossible for governors Tinubu alone to effectively fix Nigeria without the input of governors and senior civil servants.

Naija News reports that he advised that governors need to support Tinubu’s many initiatives by utilising their monthly allocation for poverty alleviation in their various states.

Further pointing out that Tinubu’s effort at fixing the nation’s economy might not be immediately visible if the state governors refuse to utilize their monthly allowance rightly, Oyintiloye added that What the state governors are earning from the federal allocation since the removal of the fuel subsidy is capable of putting smiles on the faces of the people if judiciously used.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, in a move to strengthen bilateral relations, presided over the signing of landmark agreements between Nigeria and Qatar.

The ceremony, held on Sunday in Doha, marks a pivotal moment for both nations, with the agreements covering a wide array of sectors including education, enterprise development, investment promotion, youth empowerment, mining, tourism, and sports.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, shared insights into the monumental occasion, emphasizing the broad scope of cooperation that the agreements entail.

These developments are set to open new avenues for mutual benefits, fostering a deeper partnership between Nigeria and Qatar.

During the discussions at the Qatar Presidential Palace preceding the signing ceremony, President Tinubu conveyed Nigeria’s readiness to embrace Qatari investors, highlighting the country’s ongoing reforms designed to promote innovation, ensure lucrative returns on investments, and celebrate multiculturalism.

A government storage facility in Gwagwa town, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), fell victim to a brazen act of looting on Sunday morning, with large quantities of food items stolen.

Eyewitnesses reported to Daily Trust that a crowd of youths forcefully entered the warehouse around the Tasha area of the community at approximately 7 am, making away with bags of maize and grain.

According to Jaafar Aminu, a local resident, the looting spree went unchecked for about two hours until 9 am.

The incident attracted individuals from nearby Jiwa and Karmo towns, exacerbating the chaos and resulting in significant traffic congestion along the Gwagwa-Karmo road, which connects to the Dei-Dei and Jabi axes.

Aminu, who suffered bruises in the turmoil, described a scene of desperation as people from various areas converged on the site, hoping to partake in the looting.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his failure to probe the grim allegations that $3.4 billion loan obtained by Nigeria from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to finance the budget and respond to COVID-19 is “missing, diverted or unaccounted for.”

Naija News reports that the allegations are contained in the recently published 2020 Nigeria’s annual audited report by the Auditor-General of the Federation.

In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/269/2024 filed last Friday at the Federal High Court, Abuja, SERAP is asking the court to direct and compel Tinubu to probe the allegations that $3.4 billion loan obtained by Nigeria from the IMF to finance the budget and respond to COVID-19 is missing, diverted or unaccounted for.

Joined in the suit as Respondent is Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

SERAP is also seeking an order of mandamus to direct and compel the president to ensure the effective prosecution of anyone suspected to be responsible for the alleged mismanagement and diversion of the $3.4 billion IMF loan obtained by Nigeria to finance the budget and respond to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The 10th Senate under the leadership of Godswill Akpabio, has announced the need to reexamine the 2024 national budget, which currently stands at N28.77 trillion, following the continuous depreciation of the Naira against the US dollar.

This reassessment aims to address the economic implications of the fluctuating exchange rate on the country’s fiscal planning and stability.

The National Assembly had previously passed a harmonized 2024 budget Appropriation Bill totaling N28.77 trillion, which received presidential assent from President Bola Tinubu on January 1.

This figure represented an increase of N1.2 trillion from the initial proposal of N27.5 trillion submitted by the executive arm of the government.

In an attempt to align the budget with economic realities, the Senate adjusted the budget’s exchange rate benchmark to N800 per dollar from the Federal Government’s proposed rate of N750 per dollar.

The North-West, South-West, and South-South geo-political zones, in a development that could significantly reshape the political landscape of Nigeria, may find themselves unable to field a presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections.

This possibility emerges from ongoing efforts to amend specific provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which, if successful, would introduce new criteria that could exclude these regions from presenting presidential aspirants.

The move to alter the constitution comes amid growing calls for a more equitable distribution of political power across the country’s six geo-political zones.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made it clear on Sunday that his administration has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, encouraging Qatari investors to report any officials who demand bribes when considering investments in Nigeria.

While in Qatar, Tinubu assured the global business community of Nigeria’s readiness for significant economic ventures, promising to take decisive action against entrenched interests that undermine investor confidence in the country.

The President, speaking at the Nigeria-Qatar Business and Investment Forum in Doha on Sunday, assured of his commitment to eliminating hindrances to profitable and lawful businesses in Nigeria.

Former leader of the Niger Delta militant group and founder of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has appealed to all Nigerians to guard against greedy saboteurs of the nation’s oil and gas sector.

Naija News reports that Tompolo spoke on Saturday at Oporoza, the seat of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South West Local Government Area, Delta State, immediately after receiving the Nigeria Union of Journalists Meritorious Award from the union’s national president, Chief Chris Isiguzo.

“Our economy is in dire need of survival, so we cannot fold our hands and allow some people to sabotage the nation’s economy because of greed,” he stated.

The award was given “in recognition of Tompolo’s outstanding contributions to the security of oil and gas infrastructure by curtailing oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta,” according to the president of NUJ.

His comment comes as Nigerians continues to protest over the lampooning cost of living occasioned by the decision of President Bola Tinubu to remove fuel subsidy.

The Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) at the 2023 general election, Omoyele Sowore has charged Civil Society Organizations and Nigerians not to wait for the ultimatum given by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) before hitting the street to demonstrate against the increased hardship in the country.

Sowore who made this call while featuring on an Arise TV broadcast on Sunday, lamented that the president no longer respected NLC, urging CSOs to independently protest against the plight of Nigerians.

Naija News reports that his call came after president Tinubu accused the NLC of eyeing his position.

Tinubu while speaking at the inauguration of the red line project in Lagos said that it was wrong for the labour union to call for a strike just nine months into his administration.

Tinubu further suggested that the labour union does not represent the entirety of the Nigerian population advising the union to wait until 2027 if they had interest in contesting for the country’s presidency seat.

The Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration has verified the looting of its warehouse in Dei-Dei by FCT residents due to economic challenges.

Addressing journalists on the incident, ARD Secretariat spokesperson, Zakari Aliyu, said the secretary witnessed the aftermath of the looting where residents took everything from the warehouse and caused damage to the property.

He said further information will be provided by FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, and FCT Mandate Secretary, Agric Secretariat, Lawan Geidam during their expected visit to the facility on Monday.

