Economy: Guard Against Oil Theft, Tompolo Urges Nigerians

Former leader of the Niger Delta militant group and founder of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has appealed to all Nigerians to guard against greedy saboteurs of the nation’s oil and gas sector.

Naija News reports that Tompolo spoke on Saturday at Oporoza, the seat of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South West Local Government Area, Delta State, immediately after receiving the Nigeria Union of Journalists Meritorious Award from the union’s national president, Chief Chris Isiguzo.

“Our economy is in dire need of survival, so we cannot fold our hands and allow some people to sabotage the nation’s economy because of greed,” he stated.

The award was given “in recognition of Tompolo’s outstanding contributions to the security of oil and gas infrastructure by curtailing oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta,” according to the president of NUJ.

His comment comes as Nigerians continues to protest over the lampooning cost of living occasioned by the decision of President Bola Tinubu to remove fuel subsidy.

Meanwhile, the Community Development Committees (CDC) in Niger Delta’s oil and gas-producing areas have urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to more directly intervene in combating the menace of crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the region.

Naija News reports that the group made the call on Tuesday, February 13, during a courtesy visit by its Board of Trustees, led by Chairman Joseph Ambakederimo, to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, at the corporate headquarters of the Commission.

Ambakederimo emphasized that oil theft and infrastructure vandalism are acts of economic sabotage and pose a threat to national security.

He urged the EFCC to address these issues through preventive measures and diligent prosecution. He expressed concern about community involvement and the silence of individuals regarding oil theft, calling for national discourse on this critical issue.