Abia Community Raises Concern Over Abandoned NDDC Projects

The community of Owo Ala Asa in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, has expressed their deep concern regarding the numerous abandoned projects being carried out by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in their area.

These abandoned projects include the Owo Ala water project, which was initially awarded by UNPADEC and later inherited by the NDDC, as well as the Ngwaiyiekwe-Owo Ala Unuadienwe Road, Obehie-Owo Asa-Obegu Road, Umuokwor Owo Ala Road, and various electricity projects, Naija News understands.

During a visit on Thursday, March 4, to the representative of Abia State in the Niger Delta Development Commission board, Eruba Dimgba, the community members voiced their grievances.

Chief Han Okpokiri, who led the delegation, stressed that these abandoned projects have caused immense hardship for the community, particularly as it is an agricultural producing area.

In light of this, they urged Dimgba to utilize his position and influence to ensure the completion of these projects.

The community said: “We urge you to try to see that NDDC delivers Owo Ala community from the Infrastructural decay ravaging the area”.

Dimgba responded by affirming that the new board is committed to fulfilling the commission’s mandate by finishing all neglected projects in the state.

He pointed out the presence of abandoned NDDC road, water, school, and hospital projects throughout the area, emphasizing that the management’s strategy involves prioritizing the completion of these existing projects in Abia and the broader South-East region, rather than initiating new contracts.