JUST IN: FCTA Confirms Abuja Warehouse Looting

The Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration has verified the looting of its warehouse in Dei-Dei by FCT residents due to economic challenges.

Addressing journalists on the incident, ARD Secretariat spokesperson, Zakari Aliyu, said the secretary witnessed the aftermath of the looting where residents took everything from the warehouse and caused damage to the property.

He said further information will be provided by FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, and FCT Mandate Secretary, Agric Secretariat, Lawan Geidam during their expected visit to the facility on Monday.

“We visited the scene of the incident this morning. We visited with the Secretary and some other officials of the Secretariat. So, by tomorrow, the Secretary I think with the Minister of State will pay another visit to that place.

“I am sure that a lot of information that will be useful to you, you will get it. If you can just be patient, tomorrow you will get all the information you need. If you go there, there is nothing there.

“If you know that place, do you know that they removed the roof, and the windows inclusive, apart from the food items?” Aliyu told The PUNCH.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has officially dismissed recent media claims that its warehouse in Abuja was subjected to looting, clarifying that the facility in question is not under its jurisdiction.

Naija News reports that the clarification came through a statement from NEMA’s Press Unit, released on Sunday and circulated on the agency’s X account.

In the statement, NEMA emphasized the accuracy of its inventory and the security of its assets, underscoring that the warehouse implicated in the reports of looting does not belong to the agency.

This announcement aims to correct the misinformation spreading across various media platforms and to reassure the public about the agency’s operational integrity and the safety of emergency supplies.

The statement said, “The attention of the National Emergency Management Agency has been drawn to media reports on Sunday alleging that the Agency’s warehouse was looted by some hoodlums in Abuja.

“This is to clarify that the looted warehouse does not belong to NEMA. However, the Agency sympathizes with the owners of the looted facility.

“To forestall any security breach at NEMA facilities, the Director General Mustapha Habib Ahmed has directed Zonal Directors and Heads of Operations to strengthen security in and around the Agency’s offices and warehouses nationwide.”