NEMA Denies Allegations Of Warehouse Looting In Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has officially dismissed recent media claims that its warehouse in Abuja was subjected to looting, clarifying that the facility in question is not under its jurisdiction.

The clarification came through a statement from NEMA’s Press Unit, released on Sunday and circulated on the agency’s X account.

In the statement, NEMA emphasized the accuracy of its inventory and the security of its assets, underscoring that the warehouse implicated in the reports of looting does not belong to the agency.

This announcement aims to correct the misinformation spreading across various media platforms and to reassure the public about the agency’s operational integrity and the safety of emergency supplies.

The statement said, “The attention of the National Emergency Management Agency has been drawn to media reports on Sunday alleging that the Agency’s warehouse was looted by some hoodlums in Abuja.

“This is to clarify that the looted warehouse does not belong to NEMA. However, the Agency sympathizes with owners of the looted facility.

“To forestall any security breach at NEMA facilities, the Director General Mustapha Habib Ahmed has directed Zonal Directors and Heads of Operations to strengthen security in and around the Agency’s offices and warehouses nationwide.”