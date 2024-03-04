Hardship: Minister Says Looting Of FCT Warehouse Is Criminal Act, Insists Suspects Will Face Trial

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mariya Mahmoud, has described the Sunday looting of a warehouse in the Gwagwa-Tasha neighbourhood of Abuja as a criminal act.

Speaking during an assessment visit to the looted warehouse in Gwagwa-Tasha on Monday to determine the extent of the warehouse’s damage, the minister threatened to prosecute the residents involved in the incident, emphasizing that the looting went beyond hunger.

Mahmoud, while speaking with reporters, narrated the tragic situation detailing that hoodlums stole all of the grains and other food items, along with the warehouse’s roofs and fence.

Naija News reports that the minister vowed that the FCT Administration will install police posts in all government warehouses throughout the territory moving ahead.

“We are here due to the unfortunate incident that happened early hours of yesterday, where hoodlums attacked this very warehouse and packed everything that is here, including the fence.

“Not only the food items that are here, including the roofing, windows, and even the gates of this place and offices were all attacked,’’ the minister said.

She mentioned that the incident happened as the FCT Administration was stocking its warehouses in order to comply with the president’s order to distribute palliative care to each of the territory’s six area councils.