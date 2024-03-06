FCTA To Crush All Commercial Motorcycles Impounded In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned that every commercial motorcycle seized in the Federal Capital Territory will be crushed.

Issuing this warning during a crackdown on commercial motorcyclists in the country’s capital, the Directorate of Road Transport Services, FCTA, Deborah Osho, detailed that the operation came as the FCTA banned the operations of commercial motorcycles in the city.

According to her, the FCT’s ongoing use of commercial motorcycles has progressed from traffic law infractions to grave security breaches.

Naija News reports that she claimed that this had made government action necessary to stop commercial motorcycle riders’ operations.

She said, “There is an existing ban on the operation of commercial motorcycles in the city and that is what we are here to enforce.

“We have just impounded some of them, and we are going to crush them for security reasons.

“The operators should not come near the city. If you want to operate, go to where it is approved in the suburbs and other rural areas.

“Commercial operators of motorcycles are not welcome in the city.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, announced on Monday that preparations had been finalized for the appointment of nine permanent secretaries to oversee the nine secretariats of the FCT Administration.

Naija News reports that Wike disclosed this in Abuja yesterday during a press briefing following an inspection of various road projects in the federal capital city.