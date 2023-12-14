Wike Celebrates Birthday With FCT Workers Amid Rivers Crisis

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reiterated his commitment to developing the nation’s capital and bettering the lives of the residents.

Wike made the pledge on Wednesday at a surprise birthday party hosted by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) staff.

The former Governor of Rivers State stated he is resolved to continue working collaboratively with the ministry staff to discharge his mandate.

As early as 8 a.m., workers had already converged on the FCTA premises, while the minister’s office was adorned with special decorations courtesy of the Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud.

The joyous workers, especially senior management directors, waited from morning till around 6: 30p.m., when the Minister, who was said to have been busy with presidential engagements, showed up.

Wike, who was received by the Minister of State, Dr. Mahmoud, and top management staff on arrival, was pleasantly surprised to see the size of the party organised for him.

He said: “On behalf of my wife and family, I sincerely thank you, the Minister of State and your team for this surprise package. The Minister told me that they would want to see me in the office today, so I was waiting to see Mr. President, but she was still calling. And I told her that I didn’t know whether I would see Mr. President, but she said no, that they would still wait, and just for me to get here and I realised that the entire staff had organized this (birthday celebration).

“I want to say sincerely from the bottom of my heart that I appreciate you for the love you have shown to us. Thank you so much. I assure you that all of us will continue to cooperate and work together for the betterment of the FCT.”