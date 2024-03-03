‘Report Nigerian Officials Who Demand Bribe’ – Tinubu Tells Qatari Investors

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made it clear on Sunday that his administration has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, encouraging Qatari investors to report any officials who demand bribes when considering investments in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, in a move to strengthen bilateral relations, presided over the signing of landmark agreements between Nigeria and Qatar.

While in Qatar, Tinubu assured the global business community of Nigeria’s readiness for significant economic ventures, promising to take decisive action against entrenched interests that undermine investor confidence in the country.

The President, speaking at the Nigeria-Qatar Business and Investment Forum in Doha on Sunday, assured of his commitment to eliminating hindrances to profitable and lawful businesses in Nigeria.

The President said, “For you, Qatar’s captains of industry report any government official who demands a bribe or any form of inducement at any point in your business endeavour. I give you full assurance of your direct access to the President’s Office.

“I am here to give you the assurance that reforms are going on; forget about whatever you heard in the past. Whatever is the obstacle or problem that some of you might have experienced; it is in the past, because there is no obstacle in the future.

“Do not offer a bribe to any of our people, and if it is requested or taken from you, report to us. You will have access to me. Nigeria will no longer be defined by the past, but by what we do now and moving forward.

“Do not let perceptions become a hindrance to your will to invest. Nigeria is serious about revolutionizing investment promotion. We are removing obstacles today, and we are going to continue to remove all obstacles.

“We have done so much within nine months. And I am assuring you, it is free entry, and free exit. Your funds will flow smoothly into and out of our country. Bring your investments.“