Do Not Sabotage Tinubu’s Efforts To Fix Nigeria – APC Chieftain To Governors

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has called on state governors to desist from sabotaging the efforts of President Bola Tinubu at fixing Nigeria’s plummeting economy.

Making this call in a statement released on Sunday amid the increased demonstration against the hardship that have rocked the nation in the past months, Oyintiloye emphasized that it was impossible for governors Tinubu alone to effectively fix Nigeria without the input of governors and senior civil servants.

Naija News reports that he advised that governors need to support Tinubu’s many initiatives by utilising their monthly allocation for poverty alleviation in their various states.

Further pointing out that Tinubu’s effort at fixing the nation’s economy might not be immediately visible if the state governors refuse to utilize their monthly allowance rightly, Oyintiloye added that What the state governors are earning from the federal allocation since the removal of the fuel subsidy is capable of putting smiles on the faces of the people if judiciously used.

“This is the time for state governors, irrespective of political affiliation joins the president in fixing the economy by attending to the welfare of the people.

“What the president is doing at the centre to fix the economy will only be meaningful to the people if the state governors can lend a helping hand.

“What the governors are currently collecting as monthly allocation is more than enough to lift the people out of poverty in relation to what the president is doing.

“While the masses are shouting the name of the president at every slight discomfort, they should also hold their governors accountable, asking them what they are doing with the improved monthly allocation.

“To set the record straight, the governors have to come out and tell people of their states the amount they have collected since June last year and how they have administered the funds.

“In the reckoning of most Nigerians now, the governors are seen as part of those sabotaging efforts of the president to lessen effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on the people.”