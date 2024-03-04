President Tinubu Departs Qatar For Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Doha, Qatar for Abuja in Nigeria after his two-day state visit to the Arabian country.

The Nigerian leader left the Presidential wing of the Doha International Airport on Monday morning and he is expected to arrive in Abuja in the evening.

Naija News reports that during his visit to the Arabian nation, the President met with investors at the Nigeria-Qatar Business and Investment Forum in Doha on Sunday.

President Tinubu and His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, also presided over the signing of landmark agreements between Nigeria and Qatar.

In a post via his official X handle on Sunday evening, President Tinubu said his visit to the nation marks a historic moment of collaboration and investment opportunities between Nigeria and Qatar.

He said fruitful discussions with Al Thani will pave the way for mutual growth in education, enterprise, youth empowerment, and more.

According to the President, his administration’s commitment to leveraging the Nigerian people’s potential for prosperity looks good.

President Tinubu also stated that his administration has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, encouraging Qatari investors to report any officials who demand bribes when considering investments in Nigeria.