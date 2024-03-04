Tinubu Speaks On State Visit To Qatar

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described his state visit to Qatar as memorable and historic.

Naija News reports that during his visit to the Arabian nation, the President met with investors at the Nigeria-Qatar Business and Investment Forum in Doha on Sunday.

President Tinubu and His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, presided over the signing of landmark agreements between Nigeria and Qatar.

In a post via his official X handle on Sunday evening, President Tinubu said his visit to the nation marks a historic moment of collaboration and investment opportunities between Nigeria and Qatar.

He said fruitful discussions with Al Thani will pave the way for mutual growth in education, enterprise, youth empowerment, and more.

According to the President, his administration’s commitment to leveraging the Nigerian people’s potential for prosperity looks good.

He wrote: “My visit to Qatar marks a historic moment of collaboration and investment opportunities between Nigeria and Qatar.

“Fruitful discussions with His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, pave the way for mutual growth in education, enterprise, youth empowerment, and more.

“Our commitment to leveraging the potential of our people for prosperity shines bright.”