Tinubu Returns To Nigeria From Qatar

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to the country after a two-day State visit to Qatar at the invitation of the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Naija News had reported earlier that the Nigerian leader left the Presidential wing of the Doha International Airport on Monday morning and arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in the evening.

Tinubu, who arrived around 6:37 pm, was received on arrival by senior government officials led by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Other officials who received the President include his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje; and Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) Yusuf Bichi.

During his visit to the Arabian nation, the President met with investors at the Nigeria-Qatar Business and Investment Forum in Doha on Sunday.

President Tinubu and His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, also presided over the signing of landmark agreements between Nigeria and Qatar.

Tinubu also witnessed the signing of various bilateral agreements concerning critical sectors of education, enterprise development, investment promotion, youth empowerment, mining, tourism, and sports.

Also, during the business/investment forum, he spoke to the Qatari business community about the vast investment opportunities available in Nigeria with an almost unbelievable return on investment, assuring them of his administration’s resolve to make Nigeria the best investors’ destination anywhere in the world.