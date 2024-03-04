‘For Me, What She Did Was Weird’ – Laide Bakare Speaks On Relationship With Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has opened up on a past work experience with her colleague, Funke Akindele.

Naija News reports that Laide, during an interview with Legit, said she was close to Funke in the early days of their movie career, but things are currently different.

According to her, she does not have beef with Funke Akindele, and the latter is in the best position to respond to the reason for not featuring her in her movies.

She recalled how Funke could not make it to her first movie while they were at the University of Lagos, stressing that she considered it weird after the actress received a call and never showed up for the event.

Laide Bakare said she has studied Akindele and feels the mother of two knows what she wants, and she often goes for it.

She said, “I don’t know why. We started together, we were close from the beginning. Maybe she works with people she is comfortable with. I don’t know, she is in the best position to answer that. I have also not featured her in any of my movies before. I invited her more than two times. There was a time when I invited her to be my MC. There was another time I invited her to my first movie, we were in Unilag then. She packed two different boxes of costumes, and as we were about to get onto the bus, I think she got a call. We spoke about it and she felt it was best she didn’t follow us. For me, it was weird. I started seeing her as someone who knows what she wants. She has been able to build herself and it works with her.”