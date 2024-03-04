12 Die In Zaria-Kano Expressway Accident

A tragic road accident that occurred on the Zaria-Kano expressway at Tashar Yari Village around 7.36 am on Monday reportedly claimed no fewer than twelve lives.

Reports made available to newsmen by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) revealed that the accident involved an articulated vehicle with the registration number KTG 454 ZZ.

The driver of the vehicle also died in the accident, while 28 others sustained degrees of injuries, Naija News understands.

The FRSC has since attributed the cause of the accident to overtaking, speeding, and overloading.

It said the injured individuals had been transported to Makarfi General Hospital for medical treatment, while the owner of the vehicle, who is currently in Azare, Bauchi State, has been requested to report to RS1.1 Kaduna Sector Command.

In light of this incident, the Kaduna FRSC Sector Commander, Kabir Y Nadabo, has emphasized the importance of adopting safe driving practices, particularly on highways.

“May I use this medium to appreciate the Kaduna State Government for the untiring support of FRSC activities in the state, and to the media for aligning with FRSC values in spreading the word of safety,” Daily Trust quoted Nadabo saying.

Meanwhile, a recent violent incident that occurred in Ikpeshi, Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state, resulted in the tragic deaths of two riot policemen.

Naija News reports that two other officers were brutally injured in the incident, reportedly sparked by a collision involving a Toyota Hilux vehicle from the convoy of former Edo House of Assembly member Emmanuel Agbaje, which hit a motorcycle carrying a woman and her child.

Reports indicate that Ikpeshi youths stormed the office of the Edo State Security Vigilance Network, where the two policemen were being held, and proceeded to fatally assault them.

Fortunately, two other policemen were rescued by the vigilance members, and their firearms were recovered.

The rescued officers are currently receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Edo. All four policemen involved in the incident were from Police Mobile Force (PMF) 19, Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

Reacting, the Chairman of Akoko-Edo local government council, Tajudeen Alade, strongly criticized the actions of the youths in Ikpeshi and vowed to ensure that those responsible are apprehended, prosecuted, and made an example of, to discourage other wayward youths.

According to The Nation, the Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Superintendent of Police (SP) Chidi Nwabuzor, also confirmed and condemned the occurrence.