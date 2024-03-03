Two Police Officers Killed, Others Injured In Clash With Mob In Edo

A violent incident has occurred in Ikpeshi, Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state, resulting in the tragic deaths of two riot policemen, Naija News learnt.

It was gathered that two other officers were brutally injured in the incident, reportedly sparked by a collision involving a Toyota Hilux vehicle from the convoy of former Edo House of Assembly member Emmanuel Agbaje, which hit a motorcycle carrying a woman and her child.

Reports indicate that Ikpeshi youths stormed the office of the Edo State Security Vigilance Network, where the two policemen were being held, and proceeded to fatally assault them.

Fortunately, two other policemen were rescued by the vigilance members, and their firearms were recovered.

The rescued officers are currently receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Edo. All four policemen involved in the incident were from Police Mobile Force (PMF) 19, Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

Reacting, the Chairman of Akoko-Edo local government council, Tajudeen Alade, strongly criticized the actions of the youths in Ikpeshi and vowed to ensure that those responsible are apprehended, prosecuted, and made an example of, to discourage other wayward youths.

According to The Nation, the Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Superintendent of Police (SP) Chidi Nwabuzor, also confirmed and condemned the occurrence.