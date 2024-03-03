Haaland, Foden Help Manchester City To Seal Comeback Win Over Manchester United

Manchester United threw away an early lead at Etihad Stadium to suffer a humiliating defeat at the hands of their local rivals, Manchester City.

Manchester United went into the Manchester Derby with impressive form as they had recorded just one defeat in all competitions in 2024 before they visited the Etihad Stadium.

During the entertaining Manchester Derby, coach Erik ten Hag and his boys stunned the home side with an early match opener in the 8th minute courtesy of a strike from Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils went into the second half with a slim win as coach Pep Guardiola found it impossible to break the resilient defense of the Old Trafford-based club.

But in the 56th minute, Phil Foden broke the deadlock for the home side after accepting a short pass from Rodri and drove the ball into the net leaving goalkeeper André Onana with no chance.

In the 80th minute, Phil Foden stepped up again for coach Pep Guardiola’s side after playing a one-two with Argentine forward Julián Álvarez.

In the first additional minute of the regulation time, Erling Haaland who has already scored five goals against Manchester City in the last two seasons before today’s encounter, continued with his tradition of scoring against the Red Devils. His goal sealed a 3-1 win for the home side.

The 3-1 win means that Manchester City remain second in the Premier League table with 62 points in 27 games, a point behind first-place Liverpool. As for Manchester United, they are still in 6th place in the league table with 44 points in 27 games.